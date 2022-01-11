PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,887,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 191,525 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $493,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $184.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

