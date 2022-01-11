PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $229.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $264.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.38. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $177.40 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

