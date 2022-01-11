Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,774,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.11% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $62,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,482 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

