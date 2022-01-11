Peercoin Price Hits $0.67 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC on exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $18.43 million and $9,665.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000187 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,331,760 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

