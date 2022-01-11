Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

NYSE SJM opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.01. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $144.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

