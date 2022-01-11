Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $157.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.