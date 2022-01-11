PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

NYSE PKI traded down $10.03 on Friday, reaching $173.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.91 and its 200-day moving average is $178.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

