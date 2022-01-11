Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDRDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €237.00 ($269.32) to €245.00 ($278.41) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($264.77) to €243.00 ($276.14) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.