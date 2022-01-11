Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITQ. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000.

NASDAQ:ITQ opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

