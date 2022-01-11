Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 157,132 Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 157,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $283,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBST opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

