Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.46 Million in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.40% of COVA Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COVA. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in COVA Acquisition by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 209,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COVA Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

