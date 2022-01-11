Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Comerica Bank raised its position in Avalara by 105.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara during the second quarter worth $9,115,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Avalara by 51.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,937 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara during the second quarter worth $29,853,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Avalara by 11.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVLR opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVLR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.25.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

