Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 25,000 Shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.60% of TPG Pace Solutions worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPGS. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth $149,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth $249,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth $249,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth $348,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG Pace Solutions alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE TPGS opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.