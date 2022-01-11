Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 66,665 Shares of Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,665 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.40% of Investindustrial Acquisition worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Investindustrial Acquisition by 44.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Investindustrial Acquisition by 35.9% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 81,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,291,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIAC opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

