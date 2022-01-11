PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

