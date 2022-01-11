PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
