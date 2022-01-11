Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.11, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.