Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $6.35 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 46.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ANSYS by 79.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 36.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $363.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

