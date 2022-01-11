Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.21.

Shares of TWLO opened at $227.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.48. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

