Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,220 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $136,417,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $5,374,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $135.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

