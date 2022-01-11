Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,271 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EVRG opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.