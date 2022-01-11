Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,899 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of W. R. Berkley worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WRB opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

