Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,057 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Pinterest worth $29,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after buying an additional 4,683,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Pinterest by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after buying an additional 3,313,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,360,420.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,305 shares of company stock valued at $25,536,753. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PINS opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

