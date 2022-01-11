Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Stock Position Raised by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.50% of Pioneer Merger worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 1,649.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 250,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,131,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACX opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

