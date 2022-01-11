Piper Sandler Comments on State Street Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $101.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $102.40.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.