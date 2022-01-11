Piper Sandler Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $666.56.

ADBE stock opened at $525.83 on Monday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

