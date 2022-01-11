Piper Sandler Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $20.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CHPT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.63.

NYSE CHPT opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,480,452. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

