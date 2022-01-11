PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $1,822.52 and approximately $18.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,081.64 or 0.99753708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00088748 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00350538 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00445515 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00131829 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006235 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001340 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

