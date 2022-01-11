Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $44.84 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 290,632 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,970,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.