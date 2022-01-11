PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 435 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.79. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

