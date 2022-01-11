PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

