PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 208.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,724,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,985 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

