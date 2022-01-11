PonziCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $132.00 (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. PonziCoin has a market cap of $1,101.11 and approximately $132.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PonziCoin has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PonziCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00060273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00077822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.34 or 0.07576324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,441.87 or 0.99572333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006843 BTC.

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

