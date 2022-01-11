Portland Ltd Acquires Shares of 84,961 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Portland Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. XPeng makes up 59.4% of Portland Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. 59,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,130,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 7.46. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

