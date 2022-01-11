Portman Ltd Buys Shares of 20,803 Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Portman Ltd bought a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Sumo Logic accounts for approximately 0.2% of Portman Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $405,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,081. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.