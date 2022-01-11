PowerTrade Fuel Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $134,658.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PowerTrade Fuel alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00062731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005898 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PTF is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerTrade Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerTrade Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.