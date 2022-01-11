PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. PRA Group also reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $72,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,426 shares of company stock worth $3,188,061. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PRA Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PRA Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,218. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.35.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

