Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $59.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE PDS opened at $40.42 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $50.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $537.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $9,274,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Precision Drilling by 1,727.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121,260 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

