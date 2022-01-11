Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

NASDAQ HON opened at $213.46 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

