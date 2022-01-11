Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $178.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

