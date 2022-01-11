Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 29,367 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,367 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.