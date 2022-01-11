Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,077 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 86.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

FLT opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.91 and a 200-day moving average of $248.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

