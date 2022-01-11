Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $60,197.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 over the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on Z. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

