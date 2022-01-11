Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $80.92 Million Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Concentrix worth $80,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CNXC opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $191.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.67 and its 200-day moving average is $171.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

