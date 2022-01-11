Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Ingredion worth $73,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ingredion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ingredion by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,634,000 after acquiring an additional 109,446 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Ingredion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.31. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.40.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

