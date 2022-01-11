Private Ocean LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

