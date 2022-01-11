Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.