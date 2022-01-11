Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

PRCT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94. Procept BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

