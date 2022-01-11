Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,815.00

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001455 BTC on major exchanges. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $652,077.17 and $23,815.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00060324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00082218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.07543238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,752.88 or 0.99580445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,194 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

