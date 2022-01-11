Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Profound Medical to C$37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of PRN opened at C$12.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.71 million and a PE ratio of -7.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a current ratio of 24.26. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$12.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.73.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.01 million.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

