Project Inverse (XIV) Price Tops $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $385,139.73 and $189,134.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.97 or 0.07561536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,509.56 or 0.99609834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00068062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 61,240,345 coins and its circulating supply is 39,329,896 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.